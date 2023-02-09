 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krishna Inst. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.51 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:Net Sales at Rs 283.51 crore in December 2022 up 3.78% from Rs. 273.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.47 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 66.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.62% from Rs. 101.87 crore in December 2021.
Krishna Inst. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.37 in December 2021. Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,463.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.41% returns over the last 6 months and 13.94% over the last 12 months.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations283.51292.21273.19
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations283.51292.21273.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods60.3056.4957.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.286.28-0.23
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost45.0347.2040.56
Depreciation11.3511.3811.41
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses88.5094.3876.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.6276.4887.36
Other Income7.187.633.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.8184.1190.46
Interest0.240.330.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax85.5683.7989.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax85.5683.7989.84
Tax21.1022.5822.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities64.4761.2066.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period64.4761.2066.99
Equity Share Capital80.0380.0380.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.067.658.37
Diluted EPS8.067.658.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS8.067.658.37
Diluted EPS8.067.658.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

