Krishna Inst. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.51 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:Net Sales at Rs 283.51 crore in December 2022 up 3.78% from Rs. 273.19 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.47 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 66.99 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 97.16 crore in December 2022 down 4.62% from Rs. 101.87 crore in December 2021.
Krishna Inst. EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 8.37 in December 2021.
|Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,463.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.41% returns over the last 6 months and 13.94% over the last 12 months.
|Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|283.51
|292.21
|273.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|283.51
|292.21
|273.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|60.30
|56.49
|57.78
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.28
|6.28
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|45.03
|47.20
|40.56
|Depreciation
|11.35
|11.38
|11.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|88.50
|94.38
|76.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|78.62
|76.48
|87.36
|Other Income
|7.18
|7.63
|3.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|85.81
|84.11
|90.46
|Interest
|0.24
|0.33
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|85.56
|83.79
|89.84
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|85.56
|83.79
|89.84
|Tax
|21.10
|22.58
|22.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|64.47
|61.20
|66.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|64.47
|61.20
|66.99
|Equity Share Capital
|80.03
|80.03
|80.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.06
|7.65
|8.37
|Diluted EPS
|8.06
|7.65
|8.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|8.06
|7.65
|8.37
|Diluted EPS
|8.06
|7.65
|8.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited