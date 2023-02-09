Krishna Inst. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 283.51 crore, up 3.78% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 283.51 292.21 273.19 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 283.51 292.21 273.19 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 60.30 56.49 57.78 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.28 6.28 -0.23 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 45.03 47.20 40.56 Depreciation 11.35 11.38 11.41 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 88.50 94.38 76.32 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 78.62 76.48 87.36 Other Income 7.18 7.63 3.10 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 85.81 84.11 90.46 Interest 0.24 0.33 0.62 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 85.56 83.79 89.84 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 85.56 83.79 89.84 Tax 21.10 22.58 22.85 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 64.47 61.20 66.99 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 64.47 61.20 66.99 Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 80.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.06 7.65 8.37 Diluted EPS 8.06 7.65 8.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 8.06 7.65 8.37 Diluted EPS 8.06 7.65 8.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited