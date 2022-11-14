 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krishna Inst. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.07 crore, up 37% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 564.07 crore in September 2022 up 37% from Rs. 411.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.11 crore in September 2022 up 18.84% from Rs. 81.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.64 crore in September 2022 up 20.46% from Rs. 134.19 crore in September 2021.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 12.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in September 2021.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,447.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.70% returns over the last 6 months and 23.24% over the last 12 months.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 564.07 495.51 411.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 564.07 495.51 411.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 118.47 112.69 87.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 6.83 -2.92 -1.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 84.16 83.31 63.50
Depreciation 31.12 29.42 18.14
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 202.19 165.27 133.94
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.31 107.75 110.64
Other Income 9.20 5.34 5.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.52 113.08 116.05
Interest 7.88 5.73 2.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 122.64 107.36 113.16
Exceptional Items 14.83 -- --
P/L Before Tax 137.47 107.36 113.16
Tax 31.40 28.11 28.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 106.07 79.25 84.25
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 106.07 79.25 84.25
Minority Interest -8.95 -9.29 -2.54
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.11 69.96 81.72
Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 80.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.14 8.74 10.34
Diluted EPS 12.14 8.74 10.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.14 8.74 10.34
Diluted EPS 12.14 8.74 10.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 10:00 am