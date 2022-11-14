Krishna Inst. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.07 crore, up 37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 564.07 crore in September 2022 up 37% from Rs. 411.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.11 crore in September 2022 up 18.84% from Rs. 81.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.64 crore in September 2022 up 20.46% from Rs. 134.19 crore in September 2021.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 12.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in September 2021.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,447.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.70% returns over the last 6 months and 23.24% over the last 12 months.