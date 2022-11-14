English
    Earnings

    Krishna Inst. Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 564.07 crore, up 37% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 564.07 crore in September 2022 up 37% from Rs. 411.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.11 crore in September 2022 up 18.84% from Rs. 81.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 161.64 crore in September 2022 up 20.46% from Rs. 134.19 crore in September 2021.

    Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 12.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 10.34 in September 2021.

    Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,447.75 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.70% returns over the last 6 months and 23.24% over the last 12 months.

    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations564.07495.51411.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations564.07495.51411.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods118.47112.6987.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.83-2.92-1.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost84.1683.3163.50
    Depreciation31.1229.4218.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses202.19165.27133.94
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax121.31107.75110.64
    Other Income9.205.345.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.52113.08116.05
    Interest7.885.732.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax122.64107.36113.16
    Exceptional Items14.83----
    P/L Before Tax137.47107.36113.16
    Tax31.4028.1128.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities106.0779.2584.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period106.0779.2584.25
    Minority Interest-8.95-9.29-2.54
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates97.1169.9681.72
    Equity Share Capital80.0380.0380.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.148.7410.34
    Diluted EPS12.148.7410.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.148.7410.34
    Diluted EPS12.148.7410.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 10:00 am