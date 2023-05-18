Krishna Inst. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 575.93 crore, up 54.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 575.93 crore in March 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 372.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.27 crore in March 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 80.69 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.11 crore in March 2023 up 38.06% from Rs. 121.77 crore in March 2022.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.08 in March 2022.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,530.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.