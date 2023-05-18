English
    Krishna Inst. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 575.93 crore, up 54.68% Y-o-Y

    May 18, 2023 / 09:59 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 575.93 crore in March 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 372.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.27 crore in March 2023 up 15.6% from Rs. 80.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 168.11 crore in March 2023 up 38.06% from Rs. 121.77 crore in March 2022.

    Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 11.65 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.08 in March 2022.

    Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,530.50 on May 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.14% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.

    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations575.93562.16372.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations575.93562.16372.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods119.27124.0678.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.81-0.55-3.41
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.7787.2064.85
    Depreciation35.4333.2918.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses198.85200.28118.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.80117.8994.94
    Other Income4.896.458.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.68124.34103.13
    Interest5.4211.523.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.27112.8299.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax127.27112.8299.27
    Tax28.6030.9923.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities98.6781.8375.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period98.6781.8375.78
    Minority Interest-5.40-5.85-2.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----7.54
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates93.2775.9880.69
    Equity Share Capital80.0380.0380.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.659.4910.08
    Diluted EPS11.659.4910.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.659.4910.08
    Diluted EPS11.659.4910.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

