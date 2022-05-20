Krishna Inst. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.34 crore, up 3.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 372.34 crore in March 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 358.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.69 crore in March 2022 up 39.59% from Rs. 57.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.77 crore in March 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 105.07 crore in March 2021.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.72 in March 2021.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,257.55 on May 19, 2022 (BSE)