 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Krishna Inst. Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 372.34 crore, up 3.85% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2022 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 372.34 crore in March 2022 up 3.85% from Rs. 358.54 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.69 crore in March 2022 up 39.59% from Rs. 57.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 121.77 crore in March 2022 up 15.89% from Rs. 105.07 crore in March 2021.

Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.72 in March 2021.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,257.55 on May 19, 2022 (BSE)

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 372.34 393.57 358.54
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 372.34 393.57 358.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 78.53 82.27 77.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.41 -0.09 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 64.85 61.04 56.40
Depreciation 18.64 18.81 16.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 118.79 120.59 123.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.94 110.95 84.24
Other Income 8.19 2.39 4.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 103.13 113.35 88.43
Interest 3.86 2.97 7.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.27 110.38 81.02
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 99.27 110.38 81.02
Tax 23.49 28.16 22.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 75.78 82.22 58.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 75.78 82.22 58.62
Minority Interest -2.64 -3.01 -0.82
Share Of P/L Of Associates 7.54 1.97 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.69 81.18 57.80
Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 77.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.08 10.14 7.72
Diluted EPS 10.08 10.14 7.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.08 10.14 7.55
Diluted EPS 10.08 10.14 7.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hospital &amp; Healthcare Services #Krishna Inst. #Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences #Results
first published: May 20, 2022 10:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.