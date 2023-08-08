English
    Krishna Inst. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 606.03 crore, up 22.3% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:Net Sales at Rs 606.03 crore in June 2023 up 22.3% from Rs. 495.51 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 80.82 crore in June 2023 up 15.52% from Rs. 69.96 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.18 crore in June 2023 up 12.41% from Rs. 142.50 crore in June 2022.
    Krishna Inst. EPS has increased to Rs. 10.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.74 in June 2022.Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,856.30 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.58% returns over the last 6 months and 48.36% over the last 12 months.
    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations606.03575.93495.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations606.03575.93495.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods134.72119.27112.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.722.81-2.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.9191.7783.31
    Depreciation32.2735.4329.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses215.06198.85165.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.80127.80107.75
    Other Income3.114.895.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax127.91132.68113.08
    Interest9.335.425.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax118.58127.27107.36
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax118.58127.27107.36
    Tax31.9128.6028.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities86.6798.6779.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period86.6798.6779.25
    Minority Interest-5.86-5.40-9.29
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates80.8293.2769.96
    Equity Share Capital80.0380.0380.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1011.658.74
    Diluted EPS10.1011.658.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.1011.658.74
    Diluted EPS10.1011.658.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

