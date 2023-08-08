Krishna Inst. Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 606.03 crore, up 22.3% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 606.03 575.93 495.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 606.03 575.93 495.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 134.72 119.27 112.69 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.72 2.81 -2.92 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 103.91 91.77 83.31 Depreciation 32.27 35.43 29.42 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 215.06 198.85 165.27 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.80 127.80 107.75 Other Income 3.11 4.89 5.34 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 127.91 132.68 113.08 Interest 9.33 5.42 5.73 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 118.58 127.27 107.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 118.58 127.27 107.36 Tax 31.91 28.60 28.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 86.67 98.67 79.25 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 86.67 98.67 79.25 Minority Interest -5.86 -5.40 -9.29 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 80.82 93.27 69.96 Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 80.03 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.10 11.65 8.74 Diluted EPS 10.10 11.65 8.74 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 10.10 11.65 8.74 Diluted EPS 10.10 11.65 8.74 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited