Krishna Inst. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.16 crore, up 42.84% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:

Net Sales at Rs 562.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 393.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.98 crore in December 2022 down 6.4% from Rs. 81.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.63 crore in December 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 132.16 crore in December 2021.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 562.16 564.07 393.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 562.16 564.07 393.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 124.06 118.47 82.27
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.55 6.83 -0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 87.20 84.16 61.04
Depreciation 33.29 31.12 18.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.28 202.19 120.59
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.89 121.31 110.95
Other Income 6.45 9.20 2.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 124.34 130.52 113.35
Interest 11.52 7.88 2.97
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 112.82 122.64 110.38
Exceptional Items -- 14.83 --
P/L Before Tax 112.82 137.47 110.38
Tax 30.99 31.40 28.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 81.83 106.07 82.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 81.83 106.07 82.22
Minority Interest -5.85 -8.95 -3.01
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 1.97
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 75.98 97.11 81.18
Equity Share Capital 80.03 80.03 80.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.49 12.14 10.14
Diluted EPS 9.49 12.14 10.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 9.49 12.14 10.14
Diluted EPS 9.49 12.14 10.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited