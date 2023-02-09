Krishna Inst. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.16 crore, up 42.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 393.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.98 crore in December 2022 down 6.4% from Rs. 81.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.63 crore in December 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 132.16 crore in December 2021.