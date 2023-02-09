English
    Krishna Inst. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.16 crore, up 42.84% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 10:53 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 562.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 393.57 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.98 crore in December 2022 down 6.4% from Rs. 81.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.63 crore in December 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 132.16 crore in December 2021.

    Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations562.16564.07393.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations562.16564.07393.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods124.06118.4782.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.556.83-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost87.2084.1661.04
    Depreciation33.2931.1218.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.28202.19120.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.89121.31110.95
    Other Income6.459.202.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax124.34130.52113.35
    Interest11.527.882.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax112.82122.64110.38
    Exceptional Items--14.83--
    P/L Before Tax112.82137.47110.38
    Tax30.9931.4028.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.83106.0782.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.83106.0782.22
    Minority Interest-5.85-8.95-3.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----1.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates75.9897.1181.18
    Equity Share Capital80.0380.0380.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4912.1410.14
    Diluted EPS9.4912.1410.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.4912.1410.14
    Diluted EPS9.4912.1410.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
