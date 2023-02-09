Krishna Inst. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 562.16 crore, up 42.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 562.16 crore in December 2022 up 42.84% from Rs. 393.57 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.98 crore in December 2022 down 6.4% from Rs. 81.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 157.63 crore in December 2022 up 19.27% from Rs. 132.16 crore in December 2021.

Krishna Inst. EPS has decreased to Rs. 9.49 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.14 in December 2021.

Krishna Inst. shares closed at 1,463.70 on February 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.41% returns over the last 6 months and 13.94% over the last 12 months.