Krishna Capital Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 6.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in September 2021 down 6.42% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 down 43.25% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021 down 42.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Krishna Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2020.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 10.44 on October 27, 2021 (BSE)