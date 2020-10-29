Krishna Capital Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, up 123.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in September 2020 up 123.89% from Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2020 up 1265.96% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

Krishna Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.01 in September 2019.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 2.72 on September 04, 2020 (BSE)