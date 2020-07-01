Krishna Capital Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, down 70.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 70.6% from Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 98.76% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

Krishna Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2019.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 2.70 on June 03, 2020 (BSE)