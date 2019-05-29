Krishna Capital Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 257.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in March 2019 up 257.21% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 up 110.71% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019 up 110% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2018.

Krishna Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.32 in March 2018.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 6.51 on May 22, 2019 (BSE)