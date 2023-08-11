Krishna Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in June 2023 down 21.41% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 up 15.29% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2023 down 0% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Krishna Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 23.40 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.83% returns over the last 6 months and 69.81% over the last 12 months.