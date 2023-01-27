Krishna Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 26.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.