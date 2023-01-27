English
    Krishna Capital Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 9.46% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishna Capital and Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in December 2022 up 9.46% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2022 up 26.28% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 up 25% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    Krishna Capital and Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.090.090.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.090.090.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.00-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.030.030.03
    Depreciation--0.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.010.020.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.040.04
    Other Income----0.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.050.040.04
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.050.040.04
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.050.040.04
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.040.030.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.040.030.03
    Equity Share Capital3.163.163.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.100.09
    Diluted EPS0.120.100.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.100.09
    Diluted EPS0.120.100.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited