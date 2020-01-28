Krishna Capital Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 41.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in December 2019 up 41.01% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 19.92% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

Krishna Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2018.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 3.14 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -13.26% returns over the last 6 months