Krishna Capital Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 16.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 16.04% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 7.07% from Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2021.

Krishna Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 16.50 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.13% returns over the last 6 months and 65.00% over the last 12 months.