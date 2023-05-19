Krishna Capital Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 21.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in March 2023 down 21.31% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2023 up 16.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 25% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

Krishna Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.21 in March 2022.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 17.10 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.29% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.