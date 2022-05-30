Krishna Capital Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, up 102.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in March 2022 up 102.21% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2022 up 201.83% from Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021.

Krishna Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in March 2021.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 13.55 on May 27, 2022 (BSE)