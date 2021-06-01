Krishna Capital Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, down 29.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in March 2021 down 29.61% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2021 up 738.46% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Krishna Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.01 in March 2020.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 4.75 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 75.93% returns over the last 12 months.