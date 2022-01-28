Krishna Capital Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore, up 230.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.08 crore in December 2021 up 230.42% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021 up 248.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021 up 300% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2020.

Krishna Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2020.

Krishna Capital shares closed at 7.62 on January 27, 2022 (BSE) and has given -18.59% returns over the last 6 months and 57.44% over the last 12 months.