Krishanveer For Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.73 crore, down 19.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.73 crore in March 2023 down 19.39% from Rs. 23.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 up 13.62% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.57 crore in March 2023 up 1.98% from Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2022.

Krishanveer For EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

Krishanveer For shares closed at 39.09 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.94% returns over the last 6 months and -19.98% over the last 12 months.