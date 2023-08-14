Krishanveer For Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 19.19 crore, down 1.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.19 crore in June 2023 down 1.39% from Rs. 19.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 361.55% from Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2023 up 1118.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Krishanveer For EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2022.

Krishanveer For shares closed at 74.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.23% returns over the last 6 months and 62.10% over the last 12 months.