Krishanveer For Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishanveer Forge are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in December 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 18.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 116.09% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 78.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

Krishanveer Forge
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 18.96 23.76 18.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 18.96 23.76 18.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.63 13.63 12.11
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 1.64 -0.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.18 1.07 1.09
Depreciation 0.41 0.41 0.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.73 6.33 4.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.09 0.68 1.42
Other Income 0.10 0.14 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.01 0.82 1.57
Interest 0.17 0.16 0.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.16 0.66 1.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.16 0.66 1.41
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 0.65 1.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 0.65 1.07
Equity Share Capital 10.94 10.94 10.94
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.59 0.98
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.59 0.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.16 0.59 0.98
Diluted EPS -0.16 0.59 0.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited