Krishanveer For Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in December 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 18.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 116.09% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 78.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.