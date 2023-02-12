English
    Krishanveer For Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishanveer Forge are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in December 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 18.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 116.09% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 78.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.

    Krishanveer Forge
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.9623.7618.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.9623.7618.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.6313.6312.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.101.64-0.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.181.071.09
    Depreciation0.410.410.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.736.334.07
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.090.681.42
    Other Income0.100.140.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.010.821.57
    Interest0.170.160.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.160.661.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.160.661.41
    Tax0.010.010.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.651.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.651.07
    Equity Share Capital10.9410.9410.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.590.98
    Diluted EPS-0.160.590.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.590.98
    Diluted EPS-0.160.590.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
