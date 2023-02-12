Krishanveer For Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore, up 2.83% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 11:13 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishanveer Forge are:
Net Sales at Rs 18.96 crore in December 2022 up 2.83% from Rs. 18.43 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 116.09% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2022 down 78.46% from Rs. 1.95 crore in December 2021.
Krishanveer For shares closed at 45.45 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.24% returns over the last 6 months and -15.52% over the last 12 months.
|Krishanveer Forge
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.96
|23.76
|18.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.96
|23.76
|18.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11.63
|13.63
|12.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|1.64
|-0.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.18
|1.07
|1.09
|Depreciation
|0.41
|0.41
|0.38
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.73
|6.33
|4.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.09
|0.68
|1.42
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.14
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.01
|0.82
|1.57
|Interest
|0.17
|0.16
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.66
|1.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.66
|1.41
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|0.65
|1.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|0.65
|1.07
|Equity Share Capital
|10.94
|10.94
|10.94
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.59
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.59
|0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|0.59
|0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|0.59
|0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited