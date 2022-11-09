Krishana Phosch Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in September 2022 down 17.06% from Rs. 78.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2022 up 127.95% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.46 crore in September 2022 up 58.56% from Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2021.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 373.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 127.65% over the last 12 months.