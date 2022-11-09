 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krishana Phosch Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishana Phoschem are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in September 2022 down 17.06% from Rs. 78.17 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2022 up 127.95% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.46 crore in September 2022 up 58.56% from Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2021.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 373.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 127.65% over the last 12 months.

Krishana Phoschem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 64.83 66.17 78.17
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 64.83 66.17 78.17
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.79 46.80 32.83
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.27 0.07 12.17
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.31 -4.71 -2.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.14 3.19 2.39
Depreciation 2.12 2.11 2.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.67 11.80 23.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.16 6.91 6.81
Other Income 0.19 1.01 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.34 7.92 7.18
Interest 1.54 0.61 0.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.80 7.31 6.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.80 7.31 6.46
Tax 2.03 1.21 2.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.77 6.10 4.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.77 6.10 4.29
Equity Share Capital 30.91 29.64 27.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.25 2.06 1.60
Diluted EPS 3.16 2.04 1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.25 2.06 1.60
Diluted EPS 3.16 2.04 1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 11:24 am
