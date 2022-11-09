English
    Krishana Phosch Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, down 17.06% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishana Phoschem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in September 2022 down 17.06% from Rs. 78.17 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.77 crore in September 2022 up 127.95% from Rs. 4.29 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.46 crore in September 2022 up 58.56% from Rs. 9.75 crore in September 2021.

    Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.60 in September 2021.

    Krishana Phosch shares closed at 373.80 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.98% returns over the last 6 months and 127.65% over the last 12 months.

    Krishana Phoschem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations64.8366.1778.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations64.8366.1778.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials39.7946.8032.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.0712.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.31-4.71-2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.143.192.39
    Depreciation2.122.112.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.6711.8023.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.166.916.81
    Other Income0.191.010.37
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.347.927.18
    Interest1.540.610.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.807.316.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.807.316.46
    Tax2.031.212.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.776.104.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.776.104.29
    Equity Share Capital30.9129.6427.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.061.60
    Diluted EPS3.162.041.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.252.061.60
    Diluted EPS3.162.041.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

