Krishana Phosch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.30 crore, up 78.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.30 crore in March 2023 up 78.75% from Rs. 81.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2023 down 42.32% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.85 crore in March 2023 down 1.83% from Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022.