 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Krishana Phosch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.30 crore, up 78.75% Y-o-Y

Apr 24, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishana Phoschem are:

Net Sales at Rs 145.30 crore in March 2023 up 78.75% from Rs. 81.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2023 down 42.32% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.85 crore in March 2023 down 1.83% from Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022.

Krishana Phoschem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 145.30 46.51 81.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 145.30 46.51 81.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 36.39 31.66 39.95
Purchase of Traded Goods 56.38 0.40 14.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.82 -10.38 1.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.02 3.35 3.26
Depreciation 2.32 2.13 2.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.00 12.94 2.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.38 6.43 17.61
Other Income 1.15 0.55 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.53 6.97 17.91
Interest 3.32 1.35 1.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.21 5.62 16.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.21 5.62 16.01
Tax 7.98 0.99 5.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.23 4.64 10.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.23 4.64 10.80
Equity Share Capital 30.91 30.91 29.64
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 1.50 3.85
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.50 3.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.02 1.50 3.85
Diluted EPS 2.02 1.50 3.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited