Krishana Phosch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.30 crore, up 78.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 145.30 crore in March 2023 up 78.75% from Rs. 81.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2023 down 42.32% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.85 crore in March 2023 down 1.83% from Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022.

Krishana Phosch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2022.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 477.45 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.47% returns over the last 6 months and 49.74% over the last 12 months.