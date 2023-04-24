English
    Krishana Phosch Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 145.30 crore, up 78.75% Y-o-Y

    April 24, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishana Phoschem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 145.30 crore in March 2023 up 78.75% from Rs. 81.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.23 crore in March 2023 down 42.32% from Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.85 crore in March 2023 down 1.83% from Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022.

    Krishana Phosch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.85 in March 2022.

    Krishana Phosch shares closed at 477.45 on April 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given 38.47% returns over the last 6 months and 49.74% over the last 12 months.

    Krishana Phoschem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations145.3046.5181.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations145.3046.5181.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.3931.6639.95
    Purchase of Traded Goods56.380.4014.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.82-10.381.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.023.353.26
    Depreciation2.322.132.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.0012.942.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.386.4317.61
    Other Income1.150.550.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.536.9717.91
    Interest3.321.351.89
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.215.6216.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.215.6216.01
    Tax7.980.995.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.234.6410.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.234.6410.80
    Equity Share Capital30.9130.9129.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.503.85
    Diluted EPS2.021.503.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.021.503.85
    Diluted EPS2.021.503.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Apr 24, 2023 09:52 am