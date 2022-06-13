 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Krishana Phosch Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.29 crore, up 54.55% Y-o-Y

Jun 13, 2022 / 12:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishana Phoschem are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.29 crore in March 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 52.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022 up 124.68% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022 up 123.43% from Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 314.00 on June 10, 2022 (NSE)

Krishana Phoschem
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.29 107.04 52.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.29 107.04 52.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 39.95 48.84 32.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 14.80 26.35 5.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.18 -2.78 -7.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.26 3.43 3.64
Depreciation 2.31 2.54 1.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.20 17.32 11.55
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.61 11.35 6.17
Other Income 0.30 0.40 1.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.91 11.75 7.28
Interest 1.89 0.84 0.61
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.01 10.91 6.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.01 10.91 6.67
Tax 5.21 3.02 1.86
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.80 7.89 4.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.80 7.89 4.81
Equity Share Capital 29.64 29.64 26.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 2.95 1.90
Diluted EPS 3.82 2.88 1.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.85 2.95 1.90
Diluted EPS 3.82 2.88 1.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 13, 2022 12:00 pm
