Krishana Phosch Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.29 crore, up 54.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.29 crore in March 2022 up 54.55% from Rs. 52.60 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.80 crore in March 2022 up 124.68% from Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.22 crore in March 2022 up 123.43% from Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.85 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.90 in March 2021.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 314.00 on June 10, 2022 (NSE)