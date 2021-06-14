Krishana Phosch Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore, up 113.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore in March 2021 up 113.71% from Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021 up 290.08% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021 up 25.35% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2020.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2020.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 111.45 on June 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.60% returns over the last 6 months and 166.95% over the last 12 months.