Krishana Phosch Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore, up 113.71% Y-o-Y

June 14, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishana Phoschem are:

Net Sales at Rs 52.60 crore in March 2021 up 113.71% from Rs. 24.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in March 2021 up 290.08% from Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.05 crore in March 2021 up 25.35% from Rs. 7.22 crore in March 2020.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 1.90 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.49 in March 2020.

Close

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 111.45 on June 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 48.60% returns over the last 6 months and 166.95% over the last 12 months.

Krishana Phoschem
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations52.6044.3724.61
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations52.6044.3724.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials32.0322.0218.17
Purchase of Traded Goods5.050.25--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.61-0.58-7.81
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.642.472.33
Depreciation1.772.872.88
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.557.904.63
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.179.444.41
Other Income1.110.25-0.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.289.684.34
Interest0.610.470.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.679.223.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.679.223.56
Tax1.862.912.33
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.816.311.23
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.816.311.23
Equity Share Capital26.1024.9024.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.902.530.49
Diluted EPS1.752.300.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.902.530.49
Diluted EPS1.752.300.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 14, 2021 09:22 am

