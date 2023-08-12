Krishana Phosch Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 165.36 crore, up 149.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 165.36 crore in June 2023 up 149.89% from Rs. 66.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2023 up 94.83% from Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.37 crore in June 2023 up 232.7% from Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 461.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.44% returns over the last 6 months and 51.35% over the last 12 months.