    Krishana Phosch Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 165.36 crore, up 149.89% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishana Phoschem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 165.36 crore in June 2023 up 149.89% from Rs. 66.17 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.88 crore in June 2023 up 94.83% from Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.37 crore in June 2023 up 232.7% from Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022.

    Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.06 in June 2022.

    Krishana Phosch shares closed at 461.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.44% returns over the last 6 months and 51.35% over the last 12 months.

    Krishana Phoschem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations165.36145.3066.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations165.36145.3066.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials116.3736.3946.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.8156.380.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-46.5216.82-4.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.134.023.19
    Depreciation8.402.322.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1813.0011.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.0116.386.91
    Other Income0.961.151.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.9717.537.92
    Interest7.203.320.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.7714.217.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.7714.217.31
    Tax5.897.981.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.886.236.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.886.236.10
    Equity Share Capital30.9130.9129.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.842.022.06
    Diluted EPS3.842.022.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.842.022.06
    Diluted EPS3.842.022.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

