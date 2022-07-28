Krishana Phosch Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 66.17 crore, up 25.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 66.17 crore in June 2022 up 25.18% from Rs. 52.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.10 crore in June 2022 down 5.99% from Rs. 6.49 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.03 crore in June 2022 down 20.71% from Rs. 12.65 crore in June 2021.

Krishana Phosch EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in June 2021.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 254.10 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 48.94% returns over the last 6 months and 78.82% over the last 12 months.