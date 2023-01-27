Krishana Phosch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.51 crore, down 56.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.51 crore in December 2022 down 56.55% from Rs. 107.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 down 41.24% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.32% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.