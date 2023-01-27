English
    Krishana Phosch Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 46.51 crore, down 56.55% Y-o-Y

    January 27, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Krishana Phoschem are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.51 crore in December 2022 down 56.55% from Rs. 107.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.64 crore in December 2022 down 41.24% from Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2022 down 36.32% from Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021.

    Krishana Phoschem
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.5164.83107.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.5164.83107.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.6639.7948.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.400.2726.35
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.38-5.31-2.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.353.143.43
    Depreciation2.132.122.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.9411.6717.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.4313.1611.35
    Other Income0.550.190.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.9713.3411.75
    Interest1.351.540.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.6211.8010.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.6211.8010.91
    Tax0.992.033.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.649.777.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.649.777.89
    Equity Share Capital30.9130.9129.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.503.252.95
    Diluted EPS1.503.162.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.503.252.95
    Diluted EPS1.503.162.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
