Krishana Phosch Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 107.04 crore, up 141.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 107.04 crore in December 2021 up 141.23% from Rs. 44.37 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in December 2021 up 25.03% from Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.29 crore in December 2021 up 13.86% from Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2020.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 2.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.53 in December 2020.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 174.70 on February 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.25% returns over the last 6 months and 146.06% over the last 12 months.