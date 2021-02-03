Krishana Phosch Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 44.37 crore, down 4.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.37 crore in December 2020 down 4.32% from Rs. 46.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.31 crore in December 2020 up 5.68% from Rs. 5.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.55 crore in December 2020 up 20.21% from Rs. 10.44 crore in December 2019.

Krishana Phosch EPS has increased to Rs. 2.53 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.40 in December 2019.

Krishana Phosch shares closed at 71.00 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 49.32% returns over the last 6 months and 29.09% over the last 12 months.