Kridhan Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 98.35% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 97.91% from Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 156.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.
Kridhan Infra shares closed at 3.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.91% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kridhan Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|1.51
|2.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|1.51
|2.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.26
|2.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.23
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.24
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|-0.28
|-0.52
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.09
|0.54
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.19
|0.02
|Interest
|--
|0.02
|0.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.21
|-0.65
|Exceptional Items
|0.08
|0.10
|-8.44
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.11
|-9.09
|Tax
|0.03
|0.19
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.30
|-9.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.30
|-9.10
|Equity Share Capital
|18.96
|18.96
|18.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.02
|-0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited