Kridhan Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 98.35% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 97.91% from Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 156.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 3.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.91% over the last 12 months.