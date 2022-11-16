 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kridhan Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.35% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 98.35% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 97.91% from Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 156.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 3.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.91% over the last 12 months.

Kridhan Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 1.51 2.42
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 1.51 2.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1.26 2.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.04 0.06 0.06
Depreciation 0.11 0.23 0.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.19 0.24 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.29 -0.28 -0.52
Other Income 0.05 0.09 0.54
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.24 -0.19 0.02
Interest -- 0.02 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.24 -0.21 -0.65
Exceptional Items 0.08 0.10 -8.44
P/L Before Tax -0.16 -0.11 -9.09
Tax 0.03 0.19 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -0.30 -9.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.30 -9.10
Equity Share Capital 18.96 18.96 18.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.02 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.02 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.02 -0.07
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.02 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

