    Kridhan Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, down 98.35% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 98.35% from Rs. 2.42 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in September 2022 up 97.91% from Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 156.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021.

    Kridhan Infra shares closed at 3.50 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -23.91% returns over the last 6 months and -23.91% over the last 12 months.

    Kridhan Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.041.512.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.041.512.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--1.262.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.040.060.06
    Depreciation0.110.230.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.240.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.28-0.52
    Other Income0.050.090.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.24-0.190.02
    Interest--0.020.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.24-0.21-0.65
    Exceptional Items0.080.10-8.44
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.11-9.09
    Tax0.030.190.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.30-9.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.30-9.10
    Equity Share Capital18.9618.9618.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.02-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.02-0.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.02-0.07
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.02-0.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am