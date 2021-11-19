Kridhan Infra Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore, down 63.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.42 crore in September 2021 down 63.99% from Rs. 6.72 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.10 crore in September 2021 down 2066.67% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in September 2021 down 48.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2020.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 4.75 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)