Kridhan Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 59.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 59.39% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2023 up 95.88% from Rs. 362.99 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 up 552% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 2.35 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.91% returns over the last 6 months and -54.28% over the last 12 months.