Kridhan Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 59.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 59.39% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2023 up 95.88% from Rs. 362.99 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 up 552% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
Kridhan Infra shares closed at 2.35 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.91% returns over the last 6 months and -54.28% over the last 12 months.
|Kridhan Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.01
|--
|4.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.01
|--
|4.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.12
|--
|4.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.08
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.10
|1.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.17
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.41
|-0.35
|-1.54
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.38
|-0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.52
|0.03
|-1.68
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.52
|0.03
|-2.41
|Exceptional Items
|-16.43
|-34.85
|-360.45
|P/L Before Tax
|-14.91
|-34.82
|-362.86
|Tax
|0.03
|0.03
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-14.94
|-34.85
|-362.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-14.94
|-34.85
|-362.99
|Equity Share Capital
|18.96
|18.96
|18.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-3.68
|-38.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|--
|-38.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.58
|-3.68
|-38.29
|Diluted EPS
|-1.58
|--
|-38.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited