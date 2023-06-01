English
    Kridhan Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore, down 59.39% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.01 crore in March 2023 down 59.39% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 14.94 crore in March 2023 up 95.88% from Rs. 362.99 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in March 2023 up 552% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Kridhan Infra shares closed at 2.35 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.91% returns over the last 6 months and -54.28% over the last 12 months.

    Kridhan Infra
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.01--4.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.01--4.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.12--4.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks----0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.110.080.08
    Depreciation0.110.101.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.260.170.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.41-0.35-1.54
    Other Income0.110.38-0.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.520.03-1.68
    Interest----0.73
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.520.03-2.41
    Exceptional Items-16.43-34.85-360.45
    P/L Before Tax-14.91-34.82-362.86
    Tax0.030.030.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-14.94-34.85-362.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-14.94-34.85-362.99
    Equity Share Capital18.9618.9618.96
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-3.68-38.29
    Diluted EPS-1.58---38.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.58-3.68-38.29
    Diluted EPS-1.58---38.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 11:11 am