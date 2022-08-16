 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kridhan Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 72.64% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in June 2022 down 72.64% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 84.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 3.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.

Kridhan Infra
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.51 4.95 5.52
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.51 4.95 5.52
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1.26 4.07 5.31
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 0.29 0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.08 0.05
Depreciation 0.23 1.93 0.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.24 0.12 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -1.54 -0.34
Other Income 0.09 -0.14 0.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.19 -1.68 0.06
Interest 0.02 0.73 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.21 -2.41 -0.17
Exceptional Items 0.10 -360.45 --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -362.86 -0.17
Tax 0.19 0.13 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.30 -362.99 -0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.30 -362.99 -0.18
Equity Share Capital 18.96 18.96 18.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -38.29 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.02 -38.29 -0.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -38.29 -0.02
Diluted EPS -0.02 -38.29 -0.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
