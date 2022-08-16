Kridhan Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 72.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in June 2022 down 72.64% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 84.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
Kridhan Infra shares closed at 3.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Kridhan Infra
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.51
|4.95
|5.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.51
|4.95
|5.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.26
|4.07
|5.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.29
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.08
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.23
|1.93
|0.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.24
|0.12
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-1.54
|-0.34
|Other Income
|0.09
|-0.14
|0.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-1.68
|0.06
|Interest
|0.02
|0.73
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-2.41
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|0.10
|-360.45
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-362.86
|-0.17
|Tax
|0.19
|0.13
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.30
|-362.99
|-0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.30
|-362.99
|-0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|18.96
|18.96
|18.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-38.29
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-38.29
|-0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-38.29
|-0.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-38.29
|-0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited