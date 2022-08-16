Kridhan Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore, down 72.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.51 crore in June 2022 down 72.64% from Rs. 5.52 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2022 down 66.67% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2022 down 84.62% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 3.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.36% returns over the last 6 months and -19.59% over the last 12 months.