Kridhan Infra Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore, up 2442.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore in December 2020 up 2442.86% from Rs. 0.49 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 down 48.28% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2019.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 4.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.03% returns over the last 6 months and 100.00% over the last 12 months.