Kridhan Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore, down 30.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.32 crore in December 2018 down 30.14% from Rs. 21.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2018 down 25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in December 2018 down 24.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in December 2017.

Kridhan Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2017.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 32.65 on February 15, 2019 (NSE) and has given -56.00% returns over the last 6 months and -71.52% over the last 12 months.