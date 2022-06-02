 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Kridhan Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, down 32.13% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in March 2022 down 32.13% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 362.24 crore in March 2022 down 3071.98% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 87.18% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 4.82 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.

Kridhan Infra
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.45 3.85 8.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.45 3.85 8.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.07 3.60 7.91
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.70 0.36 -0.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.09 0.04 0.09
Depreciation 1.96 0.24 0.22
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.40 0.19 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.77 -0.58 -0.24
Other Income -0.14 0.52 0.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.91 -0.06 0.17
Interest 0.74 1.48 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.65 -1.54 0.09
Exceptional Items -357.37 -30.67 -6.69
P/L Before Tax -360.02 -32.21 -6.60
Tax 0.04 -0.06 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -360.06 -32.15 -6.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -360.06 -32.15 -6.63
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -2.18 -9.67 -4.79
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -362.24 -41.82 -11.42
Equity Share Capital 18.96 18.96 18.96
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -38.21 -3.39 -1.20
Diluted EPS -38.21 -3.39 -1.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -38.21 -3.39 -1.20
Diluted EPS -38.21 -3.39 -1.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Kridhan Infra #Miscellaneous #Results
first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.