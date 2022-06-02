Kridhan Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, down 32.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in March 2022 down 32.13% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 362.24 crore in March 2022 down 3071.98% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 87.18% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 4.82 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.