Kridhan Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore, down 32.13% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.45 crore in March 2022 down 32.13% from Rs. 8.03 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 362.24 crore in March 2022 down 3071.98% from Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2022 down 87.18% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021.
Kridhan Infra shares closed at 4.82 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -14.99% returns over the last 6 months and -1.03% over the last 12 months.
|Kridhan Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.45
|3.85
|8.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.45
|3.85
|8.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.07
|3.60
|7.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.70
|0.36
|-0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.04
|0.09
|Depreciation
|1.96
|0.24
|0.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.40
|0.19
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.77
|-0.58
|-0.24
|Other Income
|-0.14
|0.52
|0.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.91
|-0.06
|0.17
|Interest
|0.74
|1.48
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.65
|-1.54
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|-357.37
|-30.67
|-6.69
|P/L Before Tax
|-360.02
|-32.21
|-6.60
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.06
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-360.06
|-32.15
|-6.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-360.06
|-32.15
|-6.63
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.18
|-9.67
|-4.79
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-362.24
|-41.82
|-11.42
|Equity Share Capital
|18.96
|18.96
|18.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.21
|-3.39
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-38.21
|-3.39
|-1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-38.21
|-3.39
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-38.21
|-3.39
|-1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
