Kridhan Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, up 137.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in March 2021 up 137.84% from Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2021 down 151.55% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021 down 80.88% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2020.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 5.70 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and 29.55% over the last 12 months.