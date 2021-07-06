Kridhan Infra Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore, up 137.84% Y-o-Y
July 06, 2021 / 07:28 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Kridhan Infra are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.03 crore in March 2021 up 137.84% from Rs. 21.22 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.42 crore in March 2021 down 151.55% from Rs. 22.15 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2021 down 80.88% from Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2020.
Kridhan Infra shares closed at 5.70 on July 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 29.55% returns over the last 6 months and 29.55% over the last 12 months.
|Kridhan Infra
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.03
|12.46
|-21.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.66
|Total Income From Operations
|8.03
|12.46
|-21.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.91
|11.96
|-21.64
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|2.38
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|0.08
|1.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.08
|-3.70
|Depreciation
|0.22
|0.25
|-6.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.22
|0.30
|-1.64
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.21
|8.15
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.38
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.17
|0.17
|8.78
|Interest
|0.08
|0.63
|-0.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.09
|-0.46
|9.32
|Exceptional Items
|-6.69
|--
|8.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.60
|-0.46
|18.22
|Tax
|0.03
|0.02
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.63
|-0.48
|18.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.63
|-0.48
|18.41
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-4.79
|-5.48
|3.74
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.42
|-5.96
|22.15
|Equity Share Capital
|18.96
|18.96
|18.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|104.37
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-0.63
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-0.63
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.20
|-0.63
|1.94
|Diluted EPS
|-1.20
|-0.63
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited