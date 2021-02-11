Kridhan Infra Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore, up 2343.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.46 crore in December 2020 up 2343.14% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.96 crore in December 2020 up 7.45% from Rs. 6.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2020 up 13.51% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2019.

Kridhan Infra shares closed at 4.00 on February 10, 2021 (NSE)